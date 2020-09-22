Local parents get creative to keep Halloween spirit after CDC warning on trick-or-treating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After experts with the CDC issued a warning about trick-or-treating and listing it as a “high-risk activity,” parents are sharing creative ways to keep the holiday alive.

“For the grandkids, this is going to be much different this we haven’t decided what we’re going to do in the way of Halloween. They still want to get in their costumes and [keep] talking about what they’re going to be for Halloween,” said Linda Ballou.

Linda Ballou is preparing her grandchildren for a different kind of Halloween this year.

“We’re having some sort of Halloween; they may just get dressed in their costumes and do something around the house but it’ll be some kind of celebration,” she added.

Andrea and Andrew

Ballou says it is important to keep the Halloween festivities going.

“I don’t know how Halloween is going to work because I think people are going to get separated and I think they’re going to put [the] candy down on their steps and people can grab some,” said her grandkids Andrea and Andrew.

“I think when you put your costume on you need to wear your mask because if you don’t have your mask on you’re going to get the coronavirus from people,” they added.

Marilyn Hartzog is planning on giving out candy at her Churchill Grove home, but she’s still trying to figure out how to pass out candy in a safe way.

“We’re thinking about how can we be on the porch and send it down a shoot or something so kids can get their little treat, but not grab it or take too many,” Hartzog explained.

Dr. Phil Carlson-Dexter, a family doctor with SwedishAmerican, has some advice for trick-or-treaters.

“I would try to minimize the amount of people handling things in general so if you’re going to be picking something out of a bucket of candy use some hand sanitizer before and after it’s reasonable to give the outside a wash first,” said Dr. Carlson-Dexter.

“I think it’s up to people if they want to get out. I think it’s feasible to go in your own group and distance from others just like we’ve done in the stores or outdoor events,” Hartzog added.

Poplar Grove neighborhood has put out its guidance for trick-or-treaters while other communities such as Beloit won’t be participating in the annual tradition.

