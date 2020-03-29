Local pet center offers free doggy-care for owners who are too sick

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Uncertain times for Illinois residents are impacting our furry friends too. B&B Canine is doing their part and offering housing to dogs who have owners who are sick in the hospital. They say they are offering no charge.

The business, located at 8682 Picken Road, made the announcement on Facebook.

Pet owners that need assistance can contact B&B at 815-885-2170.

