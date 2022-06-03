CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — With the recently reported mass shootings nationwide, local law enforcement are beefing up their knowledge and skills with active shooter training.

The Cherry Valley Fire Department hosted the first of many upcoming active shooter training courses.

Those involved Friday said they want to be well prepared if something were to happen locally.

“These are happening more and more often, so our goal is to get the fire and police trained and get working together so we can, if something were to happen in the area, we are all on the same page,” said Cherry Valley Fire Captain Rich Trapp.

Members of various local law enforcement agencies took place in the drill on Friday. Trapp said the training course has been in the works for months.

“Our goal is to save lives and that’s really all we can say,” said Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Charles Grasley. “And that’s what this training does, it provides us a better chance of saving lives.”

Grasley says working with such grim scenarios prepares them for a real-life situation in a controlled environment.

South Beloit Police Sgt. James Sanders said both police and fire have the same goal of saving lives, and hope training puts them ahead of the game.

“For us to be able to teach the fire department what we are going to do in these situations, and change their tactics as well, because now they are going to be coming into a situation with us and our responsibility is going to be different as well, because we have to keep track [of them], protect them as well as protect the victims,” Sanders said.

Trapp hopes the community will feel safer knowing that local first responders are continuously preparing for the worst.

“I think it’s important for the community to realize the training is going on,” he said. “There’s multiple fire agencies here, multiple police agencies here. Hopefully, it should put them at rest, that we are prepared for a situation.”