Local police departments donate to fund remote learning for Rockford students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local police departments made a donation to the 815 ALIVE Education Department, to provide remote learning opportunities to Rockford students.
The Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office presented a check to the organization on Wednesday.
815 ALIVE’s mission is to “inspire children to cherish life by loving themselves, others, and their community.”
