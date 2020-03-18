Local police officers limit in-person responses amid COVID-19 pandemic

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some local police departments have enacted a policy that limits response to non-emergency calls.

The Oregon Police Department and the Town of Beloit Police Department are still fulfilling their duties while also taking extra precautions that could keep residents healthy.

“We’re here, we’re working for them. We’re not trying to minimize our service in any way, just trying to minimize our contact face-to-face if we can,” Oregon Police Chief Darin DeHaan said.

The Town of Beloit Police Department seems to be on the same page as the community.

“In the last few days, a lot of these non-priority calls that we have been receiving, the citizens themselves had been requesting contact by phone, without us even offering that up,” said Beloit PD Lt. Bryan Hasse.

If situations do call for an officer to respond face-to-face, local officials are asking people to step onto their front porch or driveway to talk if possible. It’s also important to inform officers if anyone who needs in-person help is showing symptoms of an illness.

