Local police warn about new phone scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police issued a scam warning on Sunday after receiving reports of calls from people pretending to be part of the department.

It appears that the scammers are manipulating caller ID appear to call from numbers associated with Rockford Police.

Officials say that scammers are asking for Social Security and credit card information. Rockford Police reminds the community that they do not take payments or request financial information over the phone.

If any residents receive phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Rockford Police Department and ask for payment, they are encouraged to note the name and phone number.

Police ask anyone who gets a suspicious call to report information to the non-emergency line at 815-966-2900.

