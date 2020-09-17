Local police warn of a number of recent scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are warning residents of a number of potential scams in the area.

One of the main ones includes fake charities. Authorities say you should never give donations via cash, wiring money, or by sending gift cards.

Another popular scam has fraudsters calling to claim someone you know is in the hospital. Scammers will then reportedly ask that money is sent immediately to help the victim.

Lately, Rockford Police say that fake utility workers say they need to check the people’s homes. As the criminal distracts the homeowner, others enter the front of the house and steal valuables.

Investigators say if you have not requested service work, do not answer your door.

