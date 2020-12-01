Local post office collecting items for holiday care package for soldiers overseas

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays can be a lonely time for service men and women spending the season overseas. While there are few gifts as honorable as putting your life on the line, one Stateline community is sending over a token of their appreciation.

In the season of giving, Rochelle’s Post Office employees are collecting items to send to a unit of 25 Army rangers stationed in Africa.

“Being a Marine Corp Veteran, and being stationed overseas three different times and knowing what it means to be away from family and friends, not just during the holidays, but just for a long stretch of time like that…I thought it’d be a good idea to send a care package,” said Peter Blassage, a Rochelle Post Office mail carrier.

Peter Blassage, the one behind the idea, says letters of gratitude, nuts, tissues, and gum are just some of the items they are hoping to collect.

“They like any type of disinfectant wipe. Baby wipes are good. They can go sometimes 3 or 4 days without showers, and the wipes are there personally for those to help take care of themselves in the heat,” Blassage added.

He says it’s a small token of appreciation.

“I just think without them, our lives would be so much different, today, tomorrow and the next if we didn’t have young men and women standing on the front lines and protecting us,” he said.

“I think for just that reason alone that they’re able to go out there and defend us, take care of us, and allow us to live our lives the way we want to a little bag of chips and some chapstick, gifts like that to let them know we appreciate them it goes a long way.”

