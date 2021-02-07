ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business wants to prevent people from damaging their COVID-19 Vaccination cards.
The Postal Shoppe is offering free lamination. All you have to do is head over to the shop.
Larry Hinkle, the Co-Owner, said there’s been an uptick in more people coming to get them laminated.
“The paper certificates that people are getting just won’t stand years of folding and unfolding. We thought if we laminate for the customers that they’ll be able to hang on to them and they’ll be in good shape longer,” he said.
The Postal Shoppe has two locations, you can find the address at this link.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Securing statehouse cost nearly $669k
- Local postal shop wants to prevent COVID vaccinations cards from being damaged, offers free lamination
- Sunday’s high temperature the coldest in two years in the Stateline
- WATCH: First-ever trifecta flyover makes history ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- Delivery drivers brave freezing temps on Super Bowl Sunday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!