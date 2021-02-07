Local postal shop wants to prevent COVID vaccinations cards from being damaged, offers free lamination

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, a county health department worker fills out a vaccination record card before administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The first coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you’ll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business wants to prevent people from damaging their COVID-19 Vaccination cards.

The Postal Shoppe is offering free lamination. All you have to do is head over to the shop.

Larry Hinkle, the Co-Owner, said there’s been an uptick in more people coming to get them laminated.

“The paper certificates that people are getting just won’t stand years of folding and unfolding. We thought if we laminate for the customers that they’ll be able to hang on to them and they’ll be in good shape longer,” he said.

The Postal Shoppe has two locations, you can find the address at this link.

