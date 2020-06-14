Local protesters take to the streets again on Sunday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After hosting an educational session on Saturday, protesters gathered at Gambino Park ahead of another protest combating police brutality Sunday evening.

This marks the demonstrators’ 7th march highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement. A series of speakers are sharing a message before the march.

Local police advised motorists to expect delays near Gambino Park on N. Alpine Road.

The demonstration was organized by Rockford Youth Activism. The group currently has over 4,000 followers on Facebook.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories