Local religious leaders push to end cash bail in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are thousands of people sitting in jail, waiting on a court date. They can’t get out because they can’t afford bail. There’s a new push to get rid of the cash bond.

“Justice shouldn’t be color-coded, and freedom shouldn’t be fee-based,” said Pastor K. Edward Copeland of New Zion Baptist Church.

Nearly 200 Illinois religious leaders, including several from the Forest City, sent an open letter to state leaders urging them to end money bond across the state.

“Adjudication for whether someone should be incarcerated while awaiting trial, should be clear, consistent, fair, and just, and shouldn’t be based just on how much money you have in your account,” Pastor Copeland added.

Rockford Pastor Violet Johnicker argues money bond is unfair, not only for the poor, but also people of color. She says lives are often upended just because they can’t afford to bond out.

“We really see this as a racial justice issue, as well as an economic justice issue and a moral issue. We know it is indeed black and brown people who are disproportionately impacted negatively by money bond,” Pastor Johnicker said.



¤W3 49 ]] C2.5 G 10 [[

TAKE SOT

TAPE#:

TC:

OC=

RUNS= 10

((TAKE SOT)) Violet Johnicker, Pastor, Brooke Road United Methodist Church

“We know that they are then not able to go to work, often people lose their jobs, it’s possible that they would lose their homes if they’re not able to pay rent or a mortgage,” the pastor added.

The show of support from religious leaders comes after two Illinois lawmakers filed the Pretrial Fairness Act, which would end the practice statewide. State Senator Dave Syverson says he doesn’t support the new legislation. He argues cash bond holds people accountable for their actions.

“If we eliminate that, then there’s nothing holding individuals who are committing crimes from ever appearing in court,” argued Sen. Syverson. “The idea of saying you can commit a crime, and you’re not going to have to post a bond, you’re just going to be released right away and be back on the street isn’t much of an incentive for someone encouraging them not to commit crimes.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

