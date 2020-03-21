Local restaurant gives free meals to first responders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Whiskey’s Roadhouse, located at 207 N Main Street in Rockford is providing free burgers and chips to area police and fire personnel while supplies last.

The restaurant made the offer public on their Facebook page. Many officers took quickly took advantage of the generous offer and enjoyed a free lunch on Saturday afternoon.

First responders are asked to call ahead for their free meal. The restaurant is also offering free parking for truck drivers in their back parking lot.

The restaurant can be reached at (815) 877-8007

