Local restaurant gives free tacos to veterans and active military members

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –A local restaurant Josef Barbados gave out free tacos to veterans and current military members.

The restaurant, located at 6860 Spring Creek Road in Rockford, set up shop in a food truck in the parking lot. Wealth Management Group Nine-Point Advisers helped make the day possible.

The owner said that it was a great way to be able to give back during a stressful time.

“It feels nice to give people reason to get out of the house as well. Starting to feel cooped up, we’ve all been in for awhile. So, you can kind of drive up, order your tacos, sit in your car, and sort of make a day of it,” explained owner Laura Renoir.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

