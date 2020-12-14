Local restaurant owner gives back to single moms after the birth of his daughter

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The spirit of giving this holiday season is more important than ever as many have been struggling throughout the pandemic.

A local restaurant set out to help a Stateline organization that supports single mothers.

Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen hosted a parking lot party and toy drive for MotherHouse Crisis Nursery.

The restaurant’s owner says he understands how expensive these items can be after he recently welcomed his daughter into the world.

“Giving for charities right now is more important than ever. Everyone’s pocketbooks are hurting, and so these charities are getting less and less donations–so they need as much attention now than ever with Christmas two weeks away,” Owner Scott Frank said.

If you missed the event and still want to donate, Frank says you can give them a call and head over anytime. They’ll take your donations without you having to get out of the car.

Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen is still open for curbside service.

