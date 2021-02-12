Local restaurant owners welcome return of couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Valentine’s Day approaching this Sunday, local restaurants are quickly filling up with reservations.

Benny Salamone, owner of Francesco’s Ristorante, 7128 Spring Creek Rd, believes a dinner out is essential for Valentine’s Day dates.

“If I was taking my girl out, my wife out, I’d want to make sure she’s impressed when I take her out,” he said. “It makes a difference. And atmosphere, as well as food, always comes into play.”

Charlie Schweinler owns Lino’s Pizza, 5611 E State St. He is among the local restaurant owners who missed out on customers dining out on Christmas and New Years due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, and says Valentine’s Day is very important to his business.

“This, definitely, is the biggest holiday thus far, with the amount of reservations,” Schweinler said. “We’re starting to make our way around and it’s starting to feel like a little bit of a sense of normalcy.”

Both restauranteurs say customers now seem to be more comfortable with dining-in.

“I know there’s still a lot of people out there that will not take part in anything like that, but we feel good about where things are now,” Salamone said.

For those ready for a night out, Schweinler says restaurants are ready.

“We still have got some time, but the nice thing is, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you’ve got three days to spread it out,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be on Valentine’s Day. It can be over the whole weekend. So, you’ve got plenty of time, plenty of space, to get that opportunity to come out and bring that loved one out.”