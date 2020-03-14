Local restaurants change strategies to adapt to Coronavirus

(WTVO) — Besides the health effects COVID-19 stands to make a major impact on the Stateline.

Many business are making changes to the way they operate because remaining healthy is on everyone’s mind right now.

“Now is not the time to panic in our community, now is the time to prepare,” said Rockford’s Mayor Tom McNamara. “Make sure, be cognizant, get out and support those local businesses, they need your support now more than ever.”

Lino’s Italian Restaurant owner, Charlie Schwienler, understands customer’s health fears, “someone like my wife has suppressed immune system.”

So the Italian Resturant is now offering curbside pick-up.

“This is just another one of those things that the community needs us to step up in, and we want to be there for them, and do whatever we can to provide options and opportunities for those that aren’t fortunate enough to go out and enjoy a family meal,” he said. “And don’t have to risk anything to come out and put themselves in danger.”

For those that still want to dine-in, they can.

“We actually added another person that’s doing nothing but walking around and giving a final sanitation after we already sanitized the table. That includes chairs, the salt and pepper shakers, everything that’s on the table’s as well,” he explained.

Fozzy’s Bar and Grill employees are now asked to wash their hands every 30 minutes.

“making sure, we typically always do this, but I tell them make sure we’re always obviously have sanitizer in there which we always do, but just making sure that we’re changing out that water every hour versus every three to four hours,” said Fosburg.

Ultimately owners want customers to feel safe.

“For the those that want to support the community, you know we do have a lot of employees that rely on the income here to support their families as well, and so we want to make sure that we’re there for our business family as well as our local community family,” Schweinler said.

Both restaurants say they’re going to keep these measures until the virus can be properly controlled.

