Local restaurants cope with COVID-19 closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday marked the first day all Illinois restaurants were closed to dine-in customers. Some local businesses navigated uncharted territory and made the most of out the stressful situation.

Johnny Lack, the owner of Johnny’s Pamcakes in Rockford, says they are sending waitresses out to take orders curbside, a first for them.

“The management of the parking lot and the pickup for curbside is still a bit of a concern but we have what we think is a good system out there and I think it’s going to work it’s just totally different than what we normally do so there’s a learning curve,” Lack explained.

Rockford restaurant owner Andy Roiniotis employs over 200 people at the five businesses he owns. He says he’s doing his best to help his workers, who he says don’t even get the privilege of working paycheck-to-paycheck and rely on each shift to get them through.

“Restaurant people don’t live check to check a lot of them live shift to shift so whatever they make 100 bucks or 200 bucks or even on slow nights 50 bucks that goes a long way.”

“We’re actually allowing our servers, bartenders, bar backs, security guards whoever needs a little extra cash to jump on in and be one of those delivery drivers and then also handling curbside pick up,” Roiniotis said.

While taking things one day at a time, many owners are still worried for the long term impacts.

“Rent continues, the insurance payment continues, utility everything continues no one is giving us a break on anything,” Lack said. “”We’re taking a financial hit on this we’ll be lucky if we only lose thousands,” he continued.

In the end, the community can make the ultimate difference by sticking together through thick and thin.

“We’re going to make lemonade out of these lemons we’ve been given and so far that’s what we’ve done and we’re looking forward to what we can do to help the community,” Lack added.

