Local restaurants hope diners will take advantage of warm weather this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been a difficult year for local restaurants, but the current streak of warm weather has created an opportunity for those willing to take advantage of Mother Nature late season gift this weekend.

State-issued mitigation orders mean local establishments can’t seat customers inside.

“We have a small establishment,” said Kitty Morning, who manages 8th Ward Pub, at 3905 Broadway. “We’re trying to be local. We’re trying to regenerate the neighborhood.”

Morning says this week’s stretch of warm weather is perfect for eateries with outdoor patios.

Zak Rotello, general manager of The Olympic Tavern, at 2327 N Main St, says his business is loving the Spring-like weather.

“This year has been one where, I think, most businesses have to be opportunistic and take advantage of every good opportunity that comes our way,” he said. “So, thankfully, we have some good weather heading our way this weekend. We’re going to make the best of it.”

With winter just around the corner, Rotello says now is the time for residents to enjoy the outdoor dining experience before the cold closes in.

“We’ve been through some different struggles throughout the years and we’ve figured out how to make it work, and I’m pretty confident we’re going to continue to do that, even with all of the struggles facing us,” he said.

Adrean Mineau, a Rockford resident, said it is important to get out, eat, and enjoy the weather this weekend.

“I think it’s important that everybody gets to go out and kind of keep things on the normal,” Mineau said.

