Local restaurants lean into social media to adapt during shutdown order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been over a week since restaurants and bars in Illinois have been ordered to close their doors to dine-in customers.

To help bring in money, people all over the country took part in the Great American Takeout on Tuesday, during which residents are asked to order delivery or carry-out meals to help local businesses.

Local restaurants like Franchesco’s Ristorante, at 7128 Spring Creek Road, and Whiskey’s Roadhouse, at 3207 N Main Street, took part.

“Day by day, we’re adapting to and learning new things, so I think if anything, again, we’re going to take the positives at this time,” said Franchesco’s manager Matt Rondone. “We’ve come to learn how important the carryout business is.”

With dining rooms closed across the state, restaurants are encouraging people to order out.

“One of the things we’re doing at Franchesco’s is offering free delivery, so anyone within 5 miles [is] able to get free delivery,” Rondone said. “And another thing that we have, that a lot of people aren’t able to offer, is our drive-thru window.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants say they are making big changes in how they market themselves.

Both Franchesco’s and Whiskey’s Roadhouse say social media has been critical in connecting them with their customers.

“We’ve realized the importance of social media I think, especially with a lot of people not having much to do, that’s what they’re spending their time doing, on social media, and for us it’s been really big during this time,” Rondone said.

Franchesco’s is having a little fun for the time being, handing out a roll of toilet paper with each order.

Whiskey’s Roadhouse is helping those serving the community by providing free meals to first responders.

“It’s a little more important now, because this is the way everybody is communicating. You have no other choice but to put it out there on Facebook,” said Whiskey’s owner, Jill Bosselman. “All those people and the police are working so hard, to make sure we all stay safe. Why wouldn’t you want to help them?”

