Local Salvation Army prays for peace and equality amid protests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of a Stateline non-profit began to protest in their own way against racism. The Salvation Army is praying for racial equality and an end to the violence.

Officers with the Winnebago County and Belvidere Salvation Army came together on Monday for a place of peace .

The coordinator, Major Mark Martsolf, led the prayer service. He expressed his discontent with the state of the country right now. While he and many others in attendance support the peaceful protests taking place, they don’t support violence and the looting happening in the community.

“We don’t want there to be racial divide and tensions between people groups we want people to know that the Salvation Army serves humanity regardless of their race, regardless of their religion, regardless of their personal beliefs,” Major Martsolf said.

The major said that the prayers will continue until there is an end to racism and violence.

