Local school districts begin vaccinating staff

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers and staff of a local school district roll up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 650 doses were given out to Belvidere staff. More will be administered Thursday. In all, about 1,000 people will be vaccinated.

District employees are considered essential workers under Illinois’ Phase 1B vaccination plan.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Woestman says it’s an exciting day for District 100.

“We’ve been trying really hard to make sure that we can keep kids in school the second half of the year. We’re trying to make sure all our kids that want to come into the schools can do so in a safe environment. So, this is a really important step for the school district in taking a step towards normalcy,” Dr. Woestman said.

The Boone County Health Department helped administer the doses.

In the Rockford School District, employees started getting vaccinated on Wednesday as well. It was the first of several ‘vaccination clinics.’ More will be held over the next three weeks.

The Winnebago County Health Department is giving out the shots at multiple locations. All district employees are eligible, but it is not required.