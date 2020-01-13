Local school libraries to receive money from $1.9M Illinois grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois grant will mean a financial boost for stateline-area school libraries.

The $1.2 million comes from the Illinois School District Library Grant Program.

The money will be distributed across 684 school districts throughout the state.

Rockford schools will receive about $19,000.

School libraries can use the money to buy books, computers, and other educational resources.

