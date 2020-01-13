Local school libraries to receive money from $1.9M Illinois grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois grant will mean a financial boost for stateline-area school libraries.

The $1.2 million comes from the Illinois School District Library Grant Program.

The money will be distributed across 684 school districts throughout the state.

Rockford schools will receive about $19,000.

School libraries can use the money to buy books, computers, and other educational resources.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

