Local school libraries to receive money from $1.9M Illinois grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois grant will mean a financial boost for stateline-area school libraries.
The $1.2 million comes from the Illinois School District Library Grant Program.
The money will be distributed across 684 school districts throughout the state.
Rockford schools will receive about $19,000.
School libraries can use the money to buy books, computers, and other educational resources.
