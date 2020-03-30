Local schools launching ‘distance learning’ materials this week

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — With classrooms still closed, many Stateline-area school districts are now pivoting to remote learning for students.

Rockford Public Schools are launching a Distance Learning website this week.

The district will also hand out Chromebook computers for students, which can be picked up via drive through at Auburn, East, Guilford, Jefferson, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Flinn, Kennedy, Lincoln, RESA and West on Wednesday, April 1st, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, April 3rd, students from all Rockford elementary schools, including Montessori and Barbour, can pick up the Chromebooks between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Students at McNair Middle and High Schools in Winnebago can also check out Chromebooks.

All other districts throughout the area are also using remote learning during the pandemic.

