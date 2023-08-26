ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Senator Steve Stadelman announced over $5 million in evidence-based funding for 34th District schools on Friday.
Local schools set to receive funding include:
- Belvidere Community Unit School District 100: $2,381,222
- Rockford Public Schools: $2,920,485
- Harlem School District 122: $400,956
- Alternative and Safe Schools Programs (Boone-Winnebago Regional Office of Education): $27,330
The funding comes from the 2017 Illinois Senate evidence-based funding formula, according to Stadelman’s press release.
The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing its state revenue on those needs.
The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.