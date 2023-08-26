The Rockford Public School District 205 Administration Building is at 501 Seventh St., Rockford PHOTO: WTVO FILE

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Senator Steve Stadelman announced over $5 million in evidence-based funding for 34th District schools on Friday.

Local schools set to receive funding include:

Belvidere Community Unit School District 100: $2,381,222

Rockford Public Schools: $2,920,485

Harlem School District 122: $400,956

Alternative and Safe Schools Programs (Boone-Winnebago Regional Office of Education): $27,330

The funding comes from the 2017 Illinois Senate evidence-based funding formula, according to Stadelman’s press release.

The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing its state revenue on those needs.

The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.