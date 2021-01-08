Local schools set to receive portion of $2 billion COVID-19 relief funds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced more than $2 billion in federal CARES Act funding for local schools on Friday.
The total is more than four times the amount received in the initial disbursement of COVID-19 relief last year.
The ISBE superintendent is urging schools to use the money to reduce “learning loss,” which could include the consideration of a longer school year or addressing the mental health needs of students.
Some local districts receiving the federal dollars include Rockford, Belvidere and Harlem.
