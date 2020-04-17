1  of  2
Breaking News
Employee of Rockford nursing home tests positive for COVID-19 LIVE: Gov. Pritzker closes schools for remainder of 2019-2020 academic year
Live Now
President Trump holds daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Local schools turn on stadium lights Friday night for athletes impacted by COVID-19 closures

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — High school athletes saw their seasons disappear quickly this Spring, and now the games and matches are gone for good.

Schools around the area say they want to recognize those students, and to do so, they’re turning on stadium lights at several schools Friday night.

Stadiums at Winnebago, Rockford Lutheran, and North Boone are participating, so is Rockford School District 205, as lights will be on at Guilford and Auburn.

The national “Be the Light” event runs from 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories