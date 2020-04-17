Local schools turn on stadium lights Friday night for athletes impacted by COVID-19 closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — High school athletes saw their seasons disappear quickly this Spring, and now the games and matches are gone for good.

Schools around the area say they want to recognize those students, and to do so, they’re turning on stadium lights at several schools Friday night.

Stadiums at Winnebago, Rockford Lutheran, and North Boone are participating, so is Rockford School District 205, as lights will be on at Guilford and Auburn.

The national “Be the Light” event runs from 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

