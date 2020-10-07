Local senior home hosts Halloween puppy parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford senior living center ‘goes to the dogs’ for an afternoon. Greencastle of Mulford welcomed the four-legged guests.

It was part of a Halloween puppy parade. The dogs lined up in costume outside for all the residents to see. Organizers say the parade provides welcome relief from recent stress.

“It feels good to just be able to bring some joy to them because they’ve all had such a difficult time not being able to get out and it’s something they talk about for a long time after we have something fun like this. So, it’s going to bring a lot of joy to them,” said Service Coordinator Linda Held.

The puppies are local volunteer therapy and hospice dogs with Northern Illinois Hospice.

