MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Machesney Crossings is filled with shoppers hoping to return their less-than-perfect Christmas gifts. The day after the holiday is one of the busiest of the year for returns. This year, some big retail stores are making changes to their return policies.

Amazon, for example, is only taking returns on purchases made on November 1 and later. Target has an extended window for electronics, but only between October 1 and Christmas Eve while Walmart’s online returns have a January 31 deadline.

To get ahead of those deadlines, hundreds of shoppers braved long lines to return their merchandise. “My parents said it’s really busy after Christmas,” said shopper Mikaela Lynch. “So I’m a little nervous to go into Ulta.”

Some shoppers are making a shameful return to stores for their returns after their gifts didn’t land as expected.

“Usually I do pretty good, but this year was kind of a big fail, you know,” said Brett Harrison. “And some gifts [were] kept. But, you know, most of them had to go back.”

Harrison and Lynch aren’t alone, not by a long shot. 173 billion dollars worth of holiday gifts are expected to be returned this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Having a receipt is important — so is checking the fine print for deadlines or restrictions, but Lynch has advice to avoid all the hassle.

“Ask for gift cards and cash and stuff you’re actually going to use or want.”

Not bad advice.