ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is almost here and families across the Stateline are making their final preps for the big day.

For many, that means a trip to the grocery store for those last-minute items. At Woodman’s Food Market, local shoppers like Andrea and Ayden Prentice are stocking up for turkey day.

“Of course, the last minute stop for the sweet potato casserole or pudding, green beans, all the regular stuff that I didn’t get on Sunday,” said the Pentices.

Shoppers Gail and Abbie Daer have already made multiple trips, and might not be finished until the big day.

“This is our third trip,” said Daer. “Well, maybe it might be the fourth trip to the supermarket before tomorrow. And we needed some last-minute things. So we were trying to get everything just in pieces, so the bill isn’t so large.”

Daer says the pieces strategy has been valuable. She got her turkey a couple weeks ago, and then got other main course items.

Another growing holiday shopping tactics is getting groceries to go, says Braden McKenzie, a Woodman’s employee.

“Since it’s so busy inside, it’s just much easier to drive through with your car and we’ll bring it out to you,” he said.

“A lot of turkeys a lot of dishes for those types of things, it feels so good to see the joy on their faces when we bring out their items.”