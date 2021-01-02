Local snow plows work overtime after two winter storms hit Rockford in one week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Thanks to Mother Nature, area snow plow operators have seen no shortage of business over the last week.

Justin Lopez is the owner of A&A Lawncare in Rockford. While he’s grateful for the business, he says making sure roads are safe to drive has been an almost non-stop job since six inches of snow fell in the city Tuesday evening.

“Basically all we’ve been doing the past few days is looking at snow, looking at salt, and sleeping,” Lopez said. “We were out over 24 hours working that thing. And then finally, we get to get out of it and get some rest and then the next morning we’re still getting calls because people are blocked in.”

Friday afternoon, Lopez and his crew were back at it again. Eyewitness News rode along as he started his salting run.

“Coming in on the backside of (Tuesday), you turn around and come and do this. And now you got a little bit (of snow) coming in today. So it’s been keeping us busy,” Lopez said.

Lopez suggests drivers should always think twice before taking the wheel during a winter storm. If you do need to be out, City of Rockford Public Works Director Kyle Saunders wants to remind you to be mindful of those working to clear the streets.

“Keep a distance between cars and a distance back away from plow trucks and really just take your time. There’s no rush, the guys and girls are out, just give us some time to get the salt down,” said Saunders.

“During times like these, especially when you have that bigger snow the other day, people should do everything they can to be cautious of plow drivers for sure. We’re out here just trying to maintain the streets and keep things safe for people, for the community,” said Lopez.