ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No snow might come as a relief to some, and with temperatures topping 50 degrees well into the holiday season, there sure hasn’t been much.

However, others depend on the flakes falling for their livelihood, and the lack of snow is starting to take a financial toll on some local snowplowers.

“With us, the type of work we do, you know, it’s seasonal,” said Steve Eisman, owner of S&J Seal Coating and Snow Plowing in Rockford. “So when it comes to winter, we count on snow. And unfortunately we haven’t had any.”

Eisman says he needs the winter weather to avoid precarious financial situations for himself and his employees, who are relying on unemployment benefits to get by in the winter when sealcoating jobs aren’t feasible.

“It’s rough this year. I mean, you’ve got employees that count on, you know, to be out plowing and making money,” S&J’s owner said. “They’re on unemployment right now and then they come in and they plow. But even with right now, I mean, it’s hurting us financially big time.”

38 plow trucks sit in the S&J parking lot waiting to be used. So far, the company has only been able to salt two times this year, far less than what is needed to keep up with the costs associated with the large fleet.

“You got to think you’re paying insurance on all these trucks. Each truck’s about $100 a month,” Eisman said. “That’s 38 hundred a month for the insurance you’re paying on these trucks and it adds up. And then you get it all ready. You’re ready to go. And Mother Nature don’t show up.”

Eisman hopes a few big storms this year can at least provide the company with a little financial boost. In the meantime, he plans to start spring and fall clean up programs to make up for the loss the snowless winters bring.