Local soldier gets creative warm welcome home from Afghanistan during stay-at-home order

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) –Local National Guardsman Cpl. Justin Windham returned to his wife little boy in Loves Park after spending nearly a year overseas in Afghanistan.

He returned to a different world than before his deployment. Due to social distancing guidelines amind the COVID-19 pandemic, his family wasn’t able to throw him a “welcome home” party. Instead, dozens of his loved ones surprised him with a drive-by parade.

“I was kind of confused, I saw our neighbors were out, and we were out and then I saw the cameras, and then I started hearing the honking, I was like there’s no way,” Cpl. Windham said.

Windham says his experience overseas, combined with the crisis he returned to, has re-shaped his definition of “home.”

In the perfect world, the warm welcome would have included “a party with everyone there, not having to worry about social distancing or anything like that,” the Corporal explained. However, cars decorated with American flags and socially-distant support is a close second.

