Local soldier throws first pitch at Rivets game after returning from deployment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a long deployment, the Rockford Rivets gave a local soldier a warm welcome home.

PFC Cole Buss threw out the first pitch at Saturday night’s Rivets game. The team says it was all part of his mom’s plan to surprise him.

Buss was deployed for nearly two years.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

