Local ‘spray pads’ offer cool relief from summer heat

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — As the heat and humidity stick around following the Fourth of July, local families are getting creative to beat the heat.

Tina and Emma Archer visited the Doty Park Sprayground, at 365 W Locust St in Belvidere, which features a sprinkler system “spray pad” for public use.

“It was so hot today and we thought it would be nice to come out,” Tina said. “It’s something fun to do, something different to do with the kids. We didn’t have any other plans today.”

One of her favorite things about the park, Archer said, is that going there doesn’t break the bank.

“We were looking to do something, obviously, inexpensive, so this is something free that the kids can do,” she said.

Jordan Austin said her twins also enjoyed their time playing in the water.

“He’s my little fish, but she’s kind of so-so, but she’s starting to warm up a little bit, she likes it a lot,” Austin said.

She said Doty Park is the ideal place to cool down on a hot summer day, because after jumping around at the splash pad, it’s just a quick trip to downtown Belvidere for a frozen treat.

“It’s a long weekend, and it’s a beautiful day out. We’ve been here once before, and we really enjoyed it. There’s an ice cream shop down the street, so we just wanted to come out, get some sun, and get some ice cream afterwards.”

The Rockford Park District also offers automatic spray pads at several spots across the city.