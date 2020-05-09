Local stores help residents celebrate a socially-distant Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local florists say that while families may be apart on Mother’s Day, flowers are still in high demand.

Flower shops recently re-opened after the expanded stay-at-home order. While their store has no customers inside, O’Fallon’s Fine Flowers says they fulfilled numerous orders and quickly ran out of flowers.

“It’s been busy because most people aren’t able to see their moms right now, so they want to send something and show it that way,” co-owner Amy Caruana explained.

The flower store had to close mid-March. The pandemic damaged their supply chain badly that Amy said they stopped placing orders, the first time in 18 years.

“We’re out of flowers. We called our wholesalers, and they’re running out. There’s just not a lot of availability right now. We’re to the point where we just can’t get enough.,” Caruana said.

Amy said she was happy that some people were able to get their orders in and make the most out of the socially-distant holiday.

