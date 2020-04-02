Local stores take steps to limit number of people in buildings during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many people stuck inside, a trip to the store may be the only time to get out of the house. However, health officials remind people that grocery trips shouldn’t be a time for the whole family.

Stateline Walmarts began starting a line before people are allowed into the store, where customers must wait 6 feet apart from another. The idea is to keep the people inside the building at a minimum to prevent the spread of the virus. Some shoppers didn’t mind the changes.

“I like it. I think they should do it other places as well, everywhere else should be doing it as well,” explained Pamela Potter while she did her shopping on Wednesday.

Sam’s Club and Home Depot are also taking the same precautions with Costco planning to make similar measures.

The President of Walmart and Sam’s Club said in a statement that they will “continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside Walmart as this situation evolves.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

