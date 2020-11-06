Local student athletes react after NIC-10 basketball season is delayed indefinitely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- The NIC-10 conference has decided to delay the start of the high school basketball season indefinitely. For local student athletes, it’s the latest setback in what’s already been a challenging season. They say the uncertainty of the season has been difficult mentally.

Jacoby Robinson is a basketball player at Guilford High School. He says he was excited about taking the floor this year for his senior season, and was heartbroken when he heard the season had been delayed.

“Basketball is my favorite thing to do, period, in life. So everytime it comes up, we look forward to it, my family looks forward to it. It’s just important to me,” Robinson said. “It’s crazy. I never expected my senior year to go like this. It’s crazy. Because I really expected a big season out of Guilford High School, but now we can’t really show it.”

Avery Marcomb is a junior on the basketball team at Boylan Catholic High School. She says the back and forth about when teams will be able to compete has been one of the most difficult aspects for her and her teammates when it comes to preparing for the season.

“Going to all those open gyms, and practices were going to start, we were really looking forward to that. And all the training sessions that I know many players have had, including myself. And to just be so unsure about the sport you’re constantly practicing for is just demotivating,” Marcomb said.

Both Robinson and Marcomb are holding on to hope they’ll be able to hit the hardwood this spring. They’ll keep practicing weekly so they’re ready.

“I think it’s just consistency. That’s the main thing to keep everybody motivated for that spring season if we do have it. Just being prepared for those games and not falling back because Covid may or may not cancel the season,” Marcomb said.

“I’ve got some unfinished business,” Robinson said. “So hopefully there’s a season so I can show what we’ve got to do. Me and the team, have got to finish some things.”