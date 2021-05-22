Local students build class project to help Miss Carly’s continue feeding the needy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Welding students from a Stateline high school give a Rockford non-profit an unexpected surprise–a new grill.

The new addition will be very useful for Miss Carly’s in Rockford as they work to feed the city’s hungry. We spoke with two students who say the entire process has been very rewarding.

“When we just started talking about it, I was like ecstatic about it,” said Harlem High School Senior Pete Laudicina.

“It’s like a piece of me now,” added Shayla Vecchione, also a Harlem senior.

Harlem High School’s welding class gathered Saturday to donate a fully furnished grill to Miss Carly’s. The students began working on the grill in November remotely. It is part of an annual project welding teacher Bill Duncan has been doing for 14 years.

He says he is extremely proud of his students for persevering during the pandemic.

“Watching them put the extra effort in, coming in after school, seeing it all the way through, collaborating with one another, I’m, I’m proud of ’em. I couldn’t be more proud of this group. They stuck with it, they didn’t let up, they went above and beyond,” said Duncan.

Miss Carly’s founder, Carly Rice, tells us it was different this past winter to feed a lot of people with their current setup. She says the grill will allow them to feed a lot more people and she couldn’t’ be more grateful.

“I’m just so grateful to these Harlem kids. This is an amazing thing that they’ve done for so many people who have food insecurities,” said Rice.

Th project especially hit home for senior Shayla Vecchione and says she can relate to people currently going to Miss Carly’s.

“I used to be in a family that struggled in Rockford and we used to have to go to centers similar to Miss Carly’s and I know this will help people that are in a similar situation as I was and it is just really important for me to have had such a big influence on this project.

The students engraved their class on the bottom of the grill to commemorate the work they have done.

To find out how you can help, click here.