Local students join nationwide Oath of Enlistment led by astronaut

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Local students who look to become future soldiers took a big step today.

Three students at Harlem High School took the Oath of Enlistment led by a US Army Astronaut who was in space.

US Army Colonel and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan led the first ever nationwide live oath of enlistment Ceremony from the International Space Station.

Local students joined more than 900 recruits across the country taking the oath.

Harlem students say they’re looking forward to serving our country.

MORE HEADLINES:

