MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Local students who look to become future soldiers took a big step today.
Three students at Harlem High School took the Oath of Enlistment led by a US Army Astronaut who was in space.
US Army Colonel and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan led the first ever nationwide live oath of enlistment Ceremony from the International Space Station.
Local students joined more than 900 recruits across the country taking the oath.
Harlem students say they’re looking forward to serving our country.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Police ROCK House undergoing renovations
- Local students join nationwide Oath of Enlistment led by astronaut
- Five employees killed in shooting at Milwaukee Molson Coors campus
- Man facing charges for breaking into Rockford school
- Housekeeper faces charges for stealing money from resident at senior living center
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!