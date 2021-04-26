Local students raise money for Boone County K9 Unit in honor of Loki

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A local K9 unit gets some help from grade school students.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office recognized students from Lincoln Elementary in Belvidere and Rockford Christian. Lincoln students collected coins and brought in more than $1,400.

Student-teacher Emily Ashens organized the effort. Dylan Edell and Jacob Hatton are 5th Graders at Rockford Christian. They say the recent death of K9 Loki inspired them to take action.

“We have a leadership project for our school and we heard about the K9 dog incident. So, we decided to raise money for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office,” Edell and Hatton said. “We feel pretty happy that we were able to help the sheriff’s office.”

Dylan and Jacob raised more than $350 for the department.