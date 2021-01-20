Local students weigh in on Inauguration Day, need to unite

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of Americans’ eyes were glued to the screen Wednesday morning as the nation’s new leader took the reigns of power.

This also included students across the Stateline. Some tell us that the tradition serves as a jumping point of unity.

“It’s an occasion we have every four years. It’s really a symbol of American Democracy,” explained Rockford Lutheran School teacher Steve Vaughan.

After weeks of ballot recounts, Joe Biden is officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Rockford Lutheran School teacher Steve Vaughan says it is a chance for everyone to come together.

“It’s a democracy that’s existed for over 200 years now and it’s really a celebration,” Vaughan explained.

Chris Kellogg and Abbey Buchanan are seniors at Rockford Lutheran School. They believe it’s important for students their age to see a peaceful transition of power.

“Well, I think it means a lot in terms of the pandemic and in terms of the change of power. It seems like there’s a lack of respect in many forms and it’s important to see a peaceful transition,” Kellogg said.

“We need to learn about it now in order to set a good example for everybody that’s to come behind us,” Buchanan explained.

Vaughan has been a teacher at Rockford Lutheran for 9 years. He says that he continues to show inaugurations because it demonstrates what unites us as a country.

“I think it’s important to show that a transition to a new administration is normal, but, even when we’ve had conflict over the last 4 years or more, we come together at a moment like this and we can celebrate what really unites us as a country, our love for our democracy,” he added.