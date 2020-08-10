Local teachers prepare classrooms for return of in-person learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After spending months outside of school, many local kids will finally be returning soon. Classrooms will look a little different for this upcoming school year. One teacher says she’s already preparing for her students to come back.

Teachers at Spectrum Progressive School are starting to get their classrooms ready for fall.

“I’ve moved into this and basically started from scratch make sure each child has their own table, their own chair, their own space and been kind of making it up as I go along,” explained Kelli Greenfield.

4th and 5th Grade teacher Kelli Greenfield is making sure her students feel safe. Each student will have a table to themselves, equipped with everything the students will need.

“They’ll each have a bottle of hand sanitizer and cleaner so they can take care of their chair table and stool and then they’ll have some way to organize their supplies,” Greenfield explained.

The school will also use outdoor spaces as much as possible.

“We have this really rich opportunity to take learning outside, to create context outside, our theme this year is innovation so there’s all kinds of ways this new context is giving us opportunities to think creatively,” explained Dr. Mary Beth Cunat, the principal of Spectrum Progressive School.

Greenfield is optimistic for the start of the school year.

“Now we’ve had time to plan, we’ve had time to organize and clean and get everybody ready so I think we’re feeling a lot more optimistic then we did in the spring because the spring was like ‘let’s try this and hope this works’ but now we’ve had time to get ready,” she concluded.

“I think this is going to be a work in progress I’ve been telling my families your children are so important to us and we love them so much we’re going to handle this compassionately, with a sense of humor We’re going to handle whatever issues we have around these protocols,” Dr. Cunat added.

