Local trade students join Habitat for Humanity projects

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit and RPS students kick-off another season of building homes for Stateline families.

Rockford construction trade students from Guilford and East are taking part. The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity Projects are located on Carol Place, next to Sandy Hollow Golf Course.

Every Monday and Thursday, students will take part in every aspect of building. It gives them hands-on experience and a glimpse of possible careers.

“I want to be an electrician and using these skills that I work on the house, I focus a lot on everything, but mostly on the electrician part of it,” said Guilford Senior German Gutierrez.

This is the first year East High School students are on the job site.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

