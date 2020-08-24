Local union donates school supplies to students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local painters’ union is helping kids get ready to go back to school. The giveaway is more than a year in the making.

Over 450 kids enrolled in Lewis Lemon got backpacks stocked with school supplies. The Painters District Council No. 30 began collecting the items in the fall of 2019.

One of the giveaway’s organizers says the supplies will come in handy for kids doing in-person and distance learning.

“There’s still a huge amount of need within the students that attend Lewis Lemon. We have kids that would not be able to get these school supplies into their hands because if they’re at home they still need the school supplies. If they’re in person in the school they still need the school supplies,” John Penny said.

RPS students’ first day of school is September 2nd.

