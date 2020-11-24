Local UPS hiring hundreds as holiday season approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With limits on the number of shoppers allowed in some stores due to COVID-19, online shopping has surged. The e-commerce boom has left shipping companies scrambling to find additional help.

We have more on company looking to hire.

“We’re anticipating that the community is going to need us,” said Chelsea Allison, the HR Director of the Central Plains UPS District.

As we enter a very untraditional holiday season, delivery drivers have seen a demand for their services like never before.

“We anticipate that even though we already see how much people need us on their front door today that during the holiday season those needs will continue to increase,” said Allison.

SO UPS is looking to hire even more season employees in the Rockford region.

“We need another 600 people to get us through the holiday season, and we can use those employees,” she added.”There are warehouse workers, which are delivering or loading packages…we load airplanes in the Rockford facility. Those positions right now are $20 an hour to start.”

“We’re also very connected to the health and safety of our people, and so we do take extensive measures to keep them safe,” Allison said.

Touchless delivery and free PPE are just a few ways UPS is trying to keep their employees safe.

“We’re proud to be an essential service provider and we know it’s important for us to be a safe delivery,” said Allison.

Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell says shopping online for delivery or curbside pickup reduces risk of exposure for families. She adds that local businesses have online shopping options.

If you do choose to shop in person, Dr. Martell suggests going at off-peak hours.

