Local vendors make up lost revenue at final holiday Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Market is holding it’s final Holiday Retail Pop-up Shop of the season, where shoppers can support a variety of local businesses, all in one location.

The 24 vendors will be socially distanced inside the Indoor City Market, at 116 North Madison Street, and masks will be required.

Items for sale include leather goods, dog treats, jewelry, and clothes.

Jane Femminella, owner of The Canine Crunchery, says she’s grateful for the chance to make up for lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know myself I’ve missed 65 events this year. So, to be able to do this just makes the holiday cheer that much better and it just makes the end of 2020 a little bit more merry and bright,” she said.

The pop up runs until 8 p.m. tonight.

MORE HEADLINES: