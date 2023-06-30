ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Fourth of July is a special time for all Americans, but especially veterans, who risked their lives to preserve the freedom we celebrate on the Fourth.

For some veterans, fireworks are enjoyed as much as civilians. However, for many, the surprise factor can set off major distress.

“It could be traumatizing for them,” said Sean West, executive director at the Veterans Drop-in Center. “And sometimes they’ll have flashbacks and relive those situations depending on the severity of their PTSD.”

West says veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be reminded from the sights and sounds of exploding fireworks of their time they spent overseas.

West, himself a veteran, now works closely with fellow vets in Rockford, and says setting off fireworks can be fun for all if done in a respectful way.

“They like to be in front of it as opposed to just listening to it in the background to have more control of what’s going on in front of them. And that’s something that I’ve seen some veterans do to kind of combat their feelings of the explosive sounds going on around them.”

Simply letting veterans in the area know fireworks are coming can go a long way. The gesture allows them to get ready mentally, or leave if they choose.