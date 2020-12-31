Local veteran turns Christmas trees into canes for other vets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)– Veteran Richard Bundy’s latest mission is to make sure former service members stay on their feet–making old Christmas trees into something for others to lean on.

He is turning the former location of gifts into a gift itself–transforming Christmas trees into solid canes for vets.

“It’s something I enjoy doing and I plan to make as many as I can,” Bundy says. “If I can make them smile, all the better.”

Bundy, a veteran himself, spends months drying, shaping, and handing out canes to complete strangers.

“I don’t take a list, I just surprise somebody. If I go to the store….I will take the cane with me…and look for hats. And when I see a vet hat with a cane– I’ll walk up to them.”

Bundy says it all started when he met a man walking across the nation for vets–with a just a stick in hand.

Since then, he’s been on his toes, using his woodworking skills to keep others on their feet.

“If I take a list it feels like a job– I don’t want it to feel like a job,” Bundy said.

Bundy adds that it’s a long process, where he’ll get a dozen trees, and only three may work into transforming into canes. He won’t be able to start more work until the spring.

If you would like to donate, you can drop trees at his address, located at 8357 Macintosh Lane in Rockford.

Bundy says he is also willing to pick them up from donators who would like to get in touch.

