BELOIT, Wisc. (WTVO) — Flags lined the streets of Beloit as veterans from around the area returned from Washington D.C. trip arranged by South Beloit’s VetsRoll.

The organization takes about 200 WWII and Korean Era Veterans and “Rosies-the-Riveters” — women who assisted in wartime efforts — each year to Washington D.C. to see war memorials and “provide the long overdue gift of Closure *Gratitude* Respect that will fill their hearts, for the incredible sacrifices they made in the name of Freedom so many years ago!”

Volunteers of VetsRoll say it’s an important opportunity for this group specifically.

“I understand as a veteran, to have closure and everything else that comes along with it,” said Mark Szula, a VetsRoll volunteer and Marine Corps. veteran. “A lot of these veterans that came back from Korea and Vietnam they were never ever thanked properly.”

VetsRoll.org was started on February 1, 2010 by John and Mark Finnegan, co-owners of Finnegans’ RV Center, inc. in South Beloit.

