BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local veterans got a warm welcome home after a trip to the nation’s capitol.

Six buses, carrying more than 200 veterans made their way to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Wednesday night, escorted by police, fire and motorcycles.

World War II and Korean War veterans, along with Rosie the Riveters, made the annual trip to Washington D.C. thanks to the veteran’s organization VetsRoll. The trip was funded by donations.

“You look at what they do, what they provided for this country, for all of us, what we’re doing here is very small, compared to what they’ve done,” said Ed Labay, President of Fire & Iron Station 53. “So, everybody that is here, they guys that are out there right now escorting them, they wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

This year’s group was the first to make the trek since then start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.